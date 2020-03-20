ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.05

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 16568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,653,000 after acquiring an additional 939,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 760,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

