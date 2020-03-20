Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Director Purchases $1,051,000.00 in Stock

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APAM opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

