Arthur H. Penn Acquires 30,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

