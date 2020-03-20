Artesian Resources Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) – Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Artesian Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.68 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Artesian Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARTNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $326.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

