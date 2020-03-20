Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.55 and last traded at C$10.07, with a volume of 268381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$267.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

