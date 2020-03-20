Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84,070 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Arch Coal worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $493.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

