Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS ARCAY opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Get Arcadis alerts:

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.