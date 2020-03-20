Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS ARCAY opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $26.78.
About Arcadis
Read More: Risk Tolerance
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.