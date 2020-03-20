ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$7.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of ARC Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.36.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX opened at C$3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.75. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.