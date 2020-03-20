ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut shares of ARC Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$3.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.56. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

