Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Trading Down 25.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price fell 25.5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Aramark traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $11.18, 159,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,166,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno acquired 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $497,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,896.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $109,160,000. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,418,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after acquiring an additional 988,012 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,604,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

