Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 290,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $153,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $188,360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,076,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $77.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

