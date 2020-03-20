Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aptiv and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $14.36 billion 0.72 $990.00 million $4.80 8.45 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.07 $313.00 million $3.86 0.77

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 6.90% 32.61% 9.41% Garrett Motion 9.64% -10.32% 10.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aptiv and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 3 15 1 2.80 Garrett Motion 2 3 0 0 1.60

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $97.58, indicating a potential upside of 140.46%. Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.45%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Aptiv.

Summary

Aptiv beats Garrett Motion on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, such as body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, active and passive safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

