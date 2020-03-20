Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAOI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

