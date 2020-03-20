Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley now has a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00. Applied Materials traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 7748788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

