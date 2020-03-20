Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AINV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of AINV opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

