Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 97218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APO. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

