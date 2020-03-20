APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research cut APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.74. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

