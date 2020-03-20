Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

APLS opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 746,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 297,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,105,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

