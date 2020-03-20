Anthony Townsend Acquires 15,500 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Anthony Townsend purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £98,735 ($129,880.29).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 881 ($11.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 881.12. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 8.88 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 966 ($12.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.