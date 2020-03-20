Angus Winther Acquires 830,000 Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) insider Angus Winther bought 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £49,800 ($65,509.08).

Trinity Exploration & Production stock opened at GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. Trinity Exploration & Production PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.40 ($0.20).

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production Plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. It operates nine licenses in Trinidad and Tobago with assets onshore and offshore on the west and east coast. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

