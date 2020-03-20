Angus Winther Acquires 830,000 Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) insider Angus Winther bought 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £49,800 ($65,509.08).
Trinity Exploration & Production stock opened at GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. Trinity Exploration & Production PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.40 ($0.20).
About Trinity Exploration & Production
