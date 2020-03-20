Andy Thorburn Purchases 2,000 Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Andy Thorburn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Shares of Emis Group stock opened at GBX 814 ($10.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Emis Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 460 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,262 ($16.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.93. The stock has a market cap of $515.36 million and a PE ratio of 22.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emis Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

