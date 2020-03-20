Andrew B. Benett Buys 10,000 Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Stock

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,935 shares in the company, valued at $410,543.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HHS opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Harte Hanks Inc has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Harte Hanks by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Harte Hanks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.