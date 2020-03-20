Analyzing Ping Identity (PING) and Its Competitors

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ping Identity to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity N/A N/A N/A Ping Identity Competitors -6.25% -93.34% -5.80%

97.7% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ping Identity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 1 12 0 2.92 Ping Identity Competitors 2268 10067 17662 949 2.56

Ping Identity currently has a consensus price target of $25.81, indicating a potential upside of 36.77%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Ping Identity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ping Identity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ping Identity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $242.90 million -$1.50 million 51.00 Ping Identity Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 4.31

Ping Identity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. Ping Identity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ping Identity beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

