Analyzing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.14 $12.62 million N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.68 $14.35 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 23.98% 6.20% 6.20% Permianville Royalty Trust 21.18% 11.77% 11.76%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

