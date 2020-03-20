Analyzing O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares O’Reilly Automotive and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O’Reilly Automotive 13.70% 514.91% 13.45% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for O’Reilly Automotive and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O’Reilly Automotive 1 8 7 1 2.47 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00

O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $421.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 299.20%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than O’Reilly Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of O’Reilly Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of O’Reilly Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O’Reilly Automotive and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O’Reilly Automotive $10.15 billion 2.14 $1.39 billion $17.88 16.25 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

O’Reilly Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

O’Reilly Automotive beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service provider service equipment. The company's stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 5,219 stores. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

