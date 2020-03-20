Analyzing EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Devon Energy (OTCMKTS:DVN)

EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EP Energy and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy -154.93% N/A -4.16% Devon Energy -5.18% 8.33% 3.62%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EP Energy and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 8 12 0 2.60

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $26.59, suggesting a potential upside of 305.93%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than EP Energy.

Risk and Volatility

EP Energy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EP Energy and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy $1.32 billion 0.00 -$1.00 billion ($0.25) -0.02 Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.40 -$355.00 million $1.38 4.75

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EP Energy. EP Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EP Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Devon Energy beats EP Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

