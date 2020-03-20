Analysts Set IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Target Price at $110.75

Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in IDACORP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

