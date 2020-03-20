Analysts Set Expectations for Senseonics Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million.

SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

