Analysts Offer Predictions for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:VLY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

