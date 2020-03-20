Analysts Offer Predictions for Federated Hermes Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

