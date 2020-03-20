Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CVB Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

