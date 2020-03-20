Analysts Anticipate OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:ONE opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.