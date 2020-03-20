Analysts Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Centurylink reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CTL. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of CTL opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Centurylink by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Centurylink by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

