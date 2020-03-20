Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as low as $63.05 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 603994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 484,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

