American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

AMSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.80.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

