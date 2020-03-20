American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $392.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.01.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 213.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

