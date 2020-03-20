American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $137.50 to $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Express traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 206267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

