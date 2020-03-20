American Express Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for American Express in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

