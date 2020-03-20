Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.80% of Amedisys worth $42,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares worth $4,439,923. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

AMED stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

