Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $575.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 97,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 67,822 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

