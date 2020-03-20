AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. AltiGen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

