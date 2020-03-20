Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,959 shares of the software’s stock after selling 86,790 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Altair Engineering worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 46.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $19,559,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock worth $69,553,000 after purchasing an additional 337,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 966,271 shares of the software’s stock worth $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 287.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $68,298.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $3,298,335. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.