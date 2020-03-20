AltaCorp Capital Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to Outperform

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$117.63.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$88.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.97. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$123.75.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

