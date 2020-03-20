Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Trading Down 14.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) fell 14.6% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.75, 516,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 491,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 308,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $2,610,559.90. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTG)

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

