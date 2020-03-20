Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) PT Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ALTG opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 47,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 308,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

