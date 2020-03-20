Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 20.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) traded down 20.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.42, 759,634 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 704,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Specifically, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,831.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $75,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

