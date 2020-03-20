Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.99

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 176022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $142,640,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

