Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,478,000 after purchasing an additional 269,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,502,000 after purchasing an additional 367,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,848,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

ALL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.