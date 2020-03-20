Allianz’s (ALV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €238.46 ($277.28).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €134.56 ($156.47) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €212.32.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

