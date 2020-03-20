Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

ALNA stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

